War In Ukraine Stirs Up Emotions in Schools in Finland

In Finland, over five hundred children and young people took part in an empathy study concerning emotions toward the war in Ukraine. The results of this study, conducted by the Asikkala Municipality and NayaDaya Inc., also reveal the root causes for the emotions and their effects on behavior.

In the study, 541 children and young people from Asikkala Municipality primary school system, between 1st and 9th grades, expressed their emotions and gave reasons behind their emotions toward the war in Ukraine. The most common emotions were sadness, fear, hate, interest, disappointment, compassion, and anger.

The reasons behind the emotions included suffering and death of innocent Ukrainians as well as the threat of the war spreading to Finland. Many responses also underlined the absurdity, incomprehensibility, and injustice of war.

Among the children and young people, the war also evokes hatred and aggression toward President Putin, Russia, and the Russians.

"Over two-thirds of the children and young people expressed negative emotions or compassion toward the war in Ukraine. The reasoning reveals their ability to concretely internalize the purpose of the war. Many of the emotions are crippling and are necessarily not visible to the outside world. Some of the experiences indicate even aggressive behavior. The consequences may turn out to be unfortunate for the Russian children and youth living in Finland", says CEO Timo Järvinen from empathy analytics company NayaDaya Inc.

"The study shows that in our schools we ought to pay attention to the thoughts and emotions evoked by the war in Ukraine. Students will not necessarily bring the topic up by themselves by asking questions, for example. The results indicate that the effects of war live in their minds, regardless. Discussion is needed so the children’s worries, fears, and feelings of hatred become visible and are taken care of. Especially, we must prevent the Russian children from becoming targets of stigmatizing and bullying", highlights Director of Education Petri Haapanen from Asikkala Municipality.

Students’ emotions toward education and the school community are regularly studied in all schools in Asikkala Municipality. Similarly, the school faculty and staff are asked about their experiences in relation to their work and work community. The empathy analytics, which is based on emotions, science, and data, also reveals the impact emotions have on peoples’ behavior and engagement.

”Asikkala Municipality aims to be a forerunner in promoting wellbeing. Hearing out children’s and young people’s emotions and openly discussing the study results is always sustainable way to act and especially so in a state of emergency such as Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Empathy, prosocial behavior, and psychological safety are our assets amid uncertainty and worry”, says Mayor Rinna Ikola-Norrbacka from Asikkala Municipality.

Guerra na Ucrânia desperta emoções nas escolas na Finlândia

Na Finlândia, mais de quinhentas crianças e jovens participaram de um estudo de empatia sobre as emoções em relação à guerra na Ucrânia. Os resultados deste estudo, realizado pelo Município de Asikkala e NayaDaya Inc., também revelam as causas das emoções e seus efeitos no comportamento.

No estudo, 541 crianças e jovens do sistema de ensino primário do município de Asikkala, entre 1ª e 9ª séries, expressaram suas emoções e deram razões por trás de suas emoções em relação à guerra na Ucrânia. As emoções mais comuns foram tristeza, medo, ódio, interesse, decepção, compaixão e raiva.

s razões por trás das emoções incluíam sofrimento e morte de ucranianos inocentes, bem como a ameaça da guerra se espalhar para a Finlândia. Muitas respostas também sublinharam o absurdo, a incompreensibilidade e a injustiça da guerra.

Entre as crianças e os jovens, a guerra também evoca ódio e agressão contra o presidente Putin, a Rússia e os russos.

"Mais de dois terços das crianças e jovens expressaram emoções negativas ou compaixão pela guerra na Ucrânia. O raciocínio revela sua capacidade de internalizar concretamente o propósito da guerra. Muitas das emoções são incapacitantes e necessariamente não são visíveis para o exterior Algumas das experiências indicam até mesmo comportamento agressivo. As consequências podem ser desastrosas para as crianças e jovens russos que vivem na Finlândia", diz o CEO Timo Järvinen, da empresa de análise de empatia NayaDaya Inc.

“O estudo mostra que em nossas escolas devemos prestar atenção aos pensamentos e emoções evocados pela guerra na Ucrânia. A discussão é necessária para que as preocupações, medos e sentimentos de ódio das crianças se tornem visíveis e sejam atendidos. Especialmente, devemos evitar que as crianças russas se tornem alvos de estigmatização e bullying", destaca o Diretor de Educação Petri Haapanen do município de Asikkala.

As emoções dos alunos em relação à educação e à comunidade escolar são regularmente estudadas em todas as escolas do município de Asikkala. Da mesma forma, os professores e funcionários da escola são questionados sobre suas experiências em relação ao seu trabalho e comunidade de trabalho. A análise de empatia, baseada em emoções, ciência e dados, também revela o impacto que as emoções têm no comportamento e no engajamento das pessoas.

”O município de Asikkala pretende ser um precursor na promoção do bem-estar. Ouvir as emoções de crianças e jovens e discutir abertamente os resultados do estudo é sempre uma maneira sustentável de agir e principalmente em um estado de emergência como a pandemia de Covid-19 e a guerra na Ucrânia. Empatia, comportamento pró-social e segurança psicológica são nossos ativos em meio à incerteza e preocupação”, diz a prefeita Rinna Ikola-Norrbacka, do município de Asikkala.

